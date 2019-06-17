Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara early this morning.
TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara early this morning. Jonno Colfs
News

Truck destroyed by fire on Cunningham Highway

Chris Lines
by
17th Jun 2019 8:13 AM

EMERGENCY services attended a truck fire on Cunningham Highway near Karara early this morning.

The flaming vehicle was reported at 3.20am and within ten minutes the first fire crew had arrived to extinguish it.

Another two crews helped fight the blaze, which was put out by 4.03am.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the truck's trailer was disconnected and the entire vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Steam was still coming off the truck at 4.30am and fire crews remained at the site until 4.53am to ensure it was adequately dampened.

Police are investigating the incident.

cunningham highway karara qfes truck fire
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for 'beautiful, strong girl'

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'beautiful, strong girl'

    News IT'S the phone call no parent wants - but for one family that call arrived on Saturday when their 17-year-old daughter died after a three-car-smash.

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Police confirm identity of Armidale Rd crash victim

    Yamba Road roundabout rethink

    premium_icon Yamba Road roundabout rethink

    Council News Council to consider removing cost cap on controversial project

    REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates

    News Record number of candidates for this year's event