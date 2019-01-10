Menu
highway truck chase
Crime

VIDEO: Truckie arrested after wild Bruce Hwy chase

by Sarah Matthews
10th Jan 2019 11:26 AM
A TRUCK driver has been arrested after being captured on video driving dangerously and repeatedly crashing into a barrier while being pursued by police on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports the truck appeared to be out of control travelling northbound, swerving wildly and almost hitting other vehicles on the highway around 8:30am.

A police officer pursues the out of control truck. Photo: Dayne Brown
Motorist Dayne Brown caught the dramatic pursuit on camera with vision showing the truck travelling at speed, swerving on to the grass median dividing the highway and into barriers while other motorists dodged the vehicle.

An officer on a motorbike followed the driver for around 15 minutes before he finally exited off the highway at Sippy Downs and pulled over voluntarily.

The truck smashes into a barrier. Photo: Dayne Brown
A police spokesman said the driver was tested for drugs and alcohol when he pulled over and the results came back negative.

However, the driver was taken into custody for further tests, and to determine the reason for the alleged dangerous driving.

The truck swerves off the highway and on to the grass median. Photo: Dayne Brown
Police suspect the driver may have been affected by a medical condition.

