Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 10:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

    premium_icon Campaign signals end of political career for Cansdell

    Politics 'It has been a great ride and humbling for myself to give the people a voice.'

    Preferential voting a cause for confusion: Labor

    premium_icon Preferential voting a cause for confusion: Labor

    Politics Gilbert laments lack of understanding of preferential voting

    Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    premium_icon Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    Horses 'He made himself a personality. He wasn't just a name in the paper.'

    What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    premium_icon What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    Politics Majority Coalition Government 'critical': Gulaptis