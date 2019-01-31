Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe
News

Truck driver charged over fatal crash faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a tipper truck that collided with two vehicles killing mother-of-two Stacey Webb has appeared in court accused of dangerous and negligent driving.

Police allege Woolgoolga man James Lawry, aged 70, was driving south on Solitary Islands Way at Sandy Beach when the truck crashed into a Ford Ranger and Mrs Webb's sedan on the morning of May 29 last year.

Three passengers of the Ford Ranger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mrs Webb, 43, tragically lost her life.

Lawry has since had his driver's license suspended.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday and was given conditional bail.

He will appear in court again on February 12 where he will enter a plea.

More Stories

car crash coffs harbour local court sandy beach solitary islands way truck accident woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Former Iluka boy hitting the Air Force heights

    premium_icon Former Iluka boy hitting the Air Force heights

    News FROM watching jets buzz over his Iluka home in and out of Evans Head to Air Commodore of the RAAF, Glen Braz has now been awarded an AM

    Clarence Valley farmers hit out at interactive web map

    premium_icon Clarence Valley farmers hit out at interactive web map

    Rural Map lists names and locations of thousands of farming operations

    Big things in small sizes at annual exhibition

    Big things in small sizes at annual exhibition

    News Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association to hold annual competition