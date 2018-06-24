Menu
News

Truck driver dead after tragic mishap

by Sophie Chirgwin, Jacob Miley
24th Jun 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

A MAN has been killed after being struck by his own truck at the Woodford Showgrounds, north west of Caboolture.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the 58-year-old truck driver - a Maryborough man - was reversing a large prime mover at the Woodford Showgrounds around 9pm last night when he opened the door and got out of the cabin. However he misjudged his step and fell under the wheels of the truck, which was still moving and rolled over him.

Witnesses called paramedics and performed CPR however despite their efforts the man died at the scene.

Emergency Services arrived at the Showgrounds about 9.20pm.

The Woodford Show was held at the grounds on Friday and Saturday, ending with fireworks Saturday night.

Workplace Health and Safety are expected to investigate, the QPS spokesman said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating, but police said there are no suspicious circumstances to the incident.

