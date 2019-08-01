Truckie drank four beers and 'surprised' he was over limit

A 70-year-old driver of a road trained thanked a magistrate after his licence was suspended followed his drink driving guilty plea.

A 70-year-old driver of a road trained thanked a magistrate after his licence was suspended followed his drink driving guilty plea. Derek Barry

A TRUCK driver told Magistrate Kay Ryan he 'had been drinking cough syrup' after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The 70-year-old truck driver was nabbed by police on June 10 after he was pulled over for a random breath test while driving his ute on Gehrke Rd, Plainland.

Richard Rae, whose blood-alcohol level was 0.083, told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday he was not only "sorry and embarrassed" but also surprised.

"I'm actually surprised I was over the limit because I know I can drink four beers without it having an effect," Rae said.

"I have a breathalyser in the car which didn't even use on the day... But I had been drinking cough syrup over the past two days and I don't know if that was it... Anyway, I'm over the limit, I'm guilty."

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court Rae was pulled over by police at 10.53pm.

"He told police he had consumed four schooners within the previous two hours prior to being intercepted," Sgt Molinaro said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Rae metabolism changed from day to day.

"Your measurement on different days can be different, even if you take in the same things... It's got something to do with metabolism on the day," Ms Ryan said.

She asked Rae if he was still working and he told her he was and said he drove a road train.

"Well, you're going to lose your license for a little bit... Have an enforced holiday," she said.

Rae said "thank you".

"Maybe I need it," he said.

Rae was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $600.