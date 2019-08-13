Menu
News

Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Aug 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

He was driving a truck moving grain when it rolled, then caught alight on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Yimbun, north of Toogoolawah, just before 3pm. 

Police have since confirmed Mr Coleman was found dead at the scene.

The Brisbane Valley Highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash is the latest in a horror run on the region's roads.

Gatton father Shaun Reina was tragically killed when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Gatton on his way home from work.

Less than two week earlier, fellow motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed when the motorcycle riding collided with ute at Regency Downs.

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crash toogoolawah truck yimbun
Ipswich Queensland Times

