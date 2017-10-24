27°
News

Truck driver leaves skid marks on new highway upgrade

Keagan Elder
by

A TRUCK driver narrowly avoided a crash on the new section of the Pacific Highway at Corindi.

Shortly after the official opening of the 10km Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek four-lane upgrade today, a truck driver heading south slammed on the brakes to avoid rear ending a car as traffic came to a slow.

As a result of the sharp braking, the truck left skid marks which lasted for a number of metres.

Traffic was slowed when it had to merge in to a single lane.

Northbound traffic passed through the upgraded section of the highway first about five minutes before southbound traffic.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks near crash pacific highway truck woolgoolga to halfway creek

Coffs Coast Advocate
Yamba listed as possible cruise ship terminal

Yamba listed as possible cruise ship terminal

Future Transport 2056 strategy to look at potential locations on Mid North Coast for cruise ship terminal

Motorcyclist sentenced over Pacific Hwy police chase

Grafton CourthousePhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Drink-driving motorcyclist gets 12-month suspended term

Cinema Under The Stars coming back

A large crowd turned to see Inside Out the movie at the Cinema under the Stars at Memorial Park.

Secret Life Of Pets to screen

Drive to support kids with cancer

The annual Camp Quality 'esCarpades' mobile mechanics Gordon Trigg, Jason Trezise, David Anderson and our own town crier Trevor Breen.

Did you see the Camp Quality 'esCARpadians' this morning?

Local Partners