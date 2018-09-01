Menu
The scene of the fatal crash on Chapel Rd South in Bankstown. Picture: TNV
Crime

Truckie in crash that killed teen, 16, given bail

by Ben Pike
1st Sep 2018 1:58 PM
THE truck driver accused of killing a teenage pedestrian has been granted bail, with his lawyer describing the incident as a tragedy for all involved.

Married father of three George Kyriakidis, 43, has been charged with numerous driving offences after crossing onto the median strip and hitting a 16-year-old boy in Bankstown yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on the corner of Chapel Rd South and Edward St just before 5pm.

The boy was taken to Liverpool Hospital but died a short time later.

The truck driver was granted bail. Picture: TNV
Speaking outside Parramatta Local Court today, Kyriakidis' lawyer Louis Katsinas said he always thought his client would get bail.

"Beyond that, all I want to say is that this is a dreadful and tragic set of circumstances which will have a profound and everlasting impact on a number families," he said.

"They clearly need time to come to terms with what has occurred.

"It's obviously a very difficult time."

Debris strewn across the road where a 16-year-old boy was knocked down and killed. Picture: TNV
Kyriakidis' tearful wife Elizabeth sat in the courtroom and told Mr Katsinas that her husband "is not well".

Kyriakidis, who was appearing by video link, sat with his head in his hands and looked distressed.

Mrs Kyriakidis, from Panania, has agreed to forfeit $100,000 without security to give her husband bail.

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasion death, and not keep left of median strip - motor vehicle.

He will appear at Bankstown Local Court October 24.

The family of the 16-year-old victim lives nearby.

The teenager’s shoes at the scene of the crash. Picture: TNV
