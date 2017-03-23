28°
Drivers fail drug tests on Coffs Harbour roads

Jasmine Minhas
| 22nd Mar 2017 5:00 PM
A national blitz on drug affected drivers has seen two truck drivers fail drug tests on Coffs Harbour roads.
A BLITZ on drug affected drivers on Coffs Harbour roads this week has seen two truck drivers fail roadside tests.

RDTs, otherwise known as random drug tests, are increasingly being used on local roads and this week Coffs Clarence officers staged a local blitz as part of a nationwide policing operation. 　

Coffs-Clarence-based Traffic and Highway Patrol Supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan said two heavy vehicle drivers returned positive roadside drug tests.

"Police conducted 60 mobile drug tests and 38 of these traffic stops were tests on heavy vehicle drivers," Srgt. Langan said.

"Highway patrol officers worked closely with Roads and Maritime Services inspectors during this operation using RMS traffic inspection sites and here in the Coffs Clarence officers also conducted mobile vehicle stops," Srgt. Langan said.

Those drivers who returned positive readings had their licences suspended on the spot and further testing will be undertaken to establish whether they will face charges.

NSW Police detected 35 drivers testing positive to drugs state-wide during The National Day of Drug Testing on Monday.

Officers tested a total of 2841 drivers, including 1799 truck drivers.

Around 35 of the drivers returned positive readings, including 20 truck drivers.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the state's Traffic & Highway Patrol Command said the national day of drug testing was part of a broader strategy under 'Operation Austrans'.

"Mobile Drug Testing is an important part of ensuring that those that drive freight around Australia do so safely," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Those that we detect are put off the roads where samples provided are subject of further analysis, pending court action, putting their licence, and livelihood at great risk.

"Given the number of tests undertaken on Monday, these results are certainly an indicator that drug driving is not tolerated on NSW roads."

Topics:  coffs clarence police random drug tests rdts roads truck drivers

