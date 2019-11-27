Menu
A truck's prime mover was completely destroyed when it caught fire just south of Ferry Park at Maclean.
News

Truck fire closes highway

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Nov 2019 9:30 AM
QUICK work from a truck driver has led him to saving his load and himself after the prime-mover B-double he was driving caught fire last night.

The truck caught fire and stopped about one kilometre north of Ferry Park near Maclean, and fire officers from Fire Rescue NSW Maclean 372 were called at 10pm.

When officers arrived they found the prime mover fully alight, though the driver had escaped and disconnected the trailers.

A water that had been on the scene of the fire stopped and was spraying water on the fire before fire crews had arrived.

The prime mover was completely destroyed, and around 100 litres of diesel escaped from the truck, which was contained by a hazmat crew from Grafton.

Fire Rescue NSW Maclean station captain Owen Gray said that an excavator that was on nearby roadworks was used to create a makeshift dam to contain the spillage.

The Pacific Highway was blocked for approximately half an hour, with traffic allowed through on alternate lanes until the incident was cleared.

It is believed the truck driver sustained no injuries in the incident.

Investigations will continue into the cause of the truck fire.

