Truck fire on Summerland Way near Gurranang. Ebony Stansfield

A TRUCK with a payload of grain has caught fire on Summerland Way, Gurranang with traffic affected in both directions.

Live Traffic reports there is slow/stop traffic conditions in place to allow motorists to pass in each direction, one direction at a time.

They suggest road users to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Emergency services are in attendance.