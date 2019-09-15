Truck fire on Pacific Highway near Grafton

A B-Double on fire has been reported on the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek north of Grafton on Sunday night, 15th September, 2019.

Live Traffic NSW

A TRUCK fire is affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek north of Grafton.

The incident involving a B-double was reported on Live Traffic NSW at 10.54pm this evening.

Emergency services and Transport NSW are attending the scene and southbound traffic is affected.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.