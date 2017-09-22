31°
BREAKING: Truck hits pedestrian on Summerland Way

Clair Morton
by

UPDATE, 10.10PM: THE Summerland Way is now closed in both directions due to a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck.

The crash investigation unit is on scene.

Traffic is being diverted via Bruxner Highway and the Pacific Highway. Vehicles under 19m can also use Towers Rd, Pringles Way and Lawrence Rd.

EARLIER: IN WHAT could be shaping up to be a horrific night on Clarence Valley roads, there are reports of two separate crashes in the region.

According to Live Traffic NSW, emergency services are currently attending a crash between a truck and a pedestrian on the Summerland Way at Gurranang, about 30km north of Grafton.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

Police have also confirmed emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Ryan St in South Grafton, near the Liberty service station.

It is believed a car has crashed into a tree, and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is currently en route.

More to come.

