Truck overturned on Pacific Highway

A truck crashed on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale

A truck crashed on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale Rebecca Smith

A TRUCK has tipped on its side near the Pacific Highway at Tyndale.

Fire and Rescue NSW has confirmed the concrete truck with a full load tipped on Sheehys Ln and emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Oil and fuel are on the road but there is no diesel leaking and the HAZMAT truck was not required.

A truck has tipped on its side at Tyndale. Rebecca Smith



Lawrence Rural Fire Brigade and Fire and Rescue Maclean are in attendance.



It is understood emergency services are waiting for a heavy salvage truck to help get the tipped truck the right way up.

Traffic is not affected.