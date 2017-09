Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the accident

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the accident File

BREAKING: There are reports of a person trapped in a vehicle at Glenreagh after a truck rolled on Orara Way this morning.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just before 7:30am this morning and it is understood the truck driver is trapped in the vehicle.

Police have confirmed they are at the scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More information to come.