Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck roll-over in Somerset town brings down power lines

Dominic Elsome
by
20th Dec 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:50 PM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital after an earlier crash in a Somerset town. 

The patient was in a stable condition after a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street, Coominya at about 10.37am. 

Energex confirmed the crash had brought down power lines, and crews were on-scene working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a reports of a truck roll-over in a Somerset town earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at about 10.37am in Coominya, when a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street.

Paramedics are on scene and assessing one patient.

A spokesperson confirmed the patient was not entrapped in the vehicle.

More to come.

cloake street coominya crash queensland ambulance service roll over somerset truck
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Telstra reveals cause of widespread outage

    premium_icon Telstra reveals cause of widespread outage

    News HUNDREDS of South Grafton residents have been without phone and internet connection since Monday.

    • 20th Dec 2018 1:59 PM
    Police target backroads in highway operation

    premium_icon Police target backroads in highway operation

    News Police encourage drivers to factor extra time into trip planning.

    Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners