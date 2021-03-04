Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Truck rollover on Pacific highway
News

VIDEO: Highway still closed northbound after truck rollover

Alison Paterson
4th Mar 2021 8:40 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 11am: Rural Fire Service Inspector Aaron Howard said two Brigades have crews managing the scene where a truck rolled over on the M1 this morning.

"We have crews from Tweed Coast and Burringbar at the scene at Yelgun," he said.

"They have been there since around 7.30am today.

Insp Howard said at this stage the RFS could not confirm any details as to the cause of the incident.

Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

"The Highway remains closed northbound, with one lane remaining open southbound under significantly reduced speed," he said.

"Northbound traffic are being diverted to Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah, and return to the M1 at Chinderah interchange.

"This will add around 25 minutes to your travel time."

This route is not suitable for B-Doubles, who are being parked.

More to come.

 

Original story: Emergency services were called to reports of a truck crash and rollover on the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Byron Bay shortly before 7am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road crews were dispatched to the incident which occurred at Yelgun, between Ocean Shores and Crabbes Creek.

Paramedics treated one man for "minor injuries" at the scene of the crash but did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

The Traffic Management Centre reported: "The M1 Pacific Motorway is closed in both directions at Yelgun due to a truck crash and large diesel spill north of the rest area.

"Northbound motorists are being diverted onto Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah and then to Chinderah to return to the motorway, while southbound motorists are being diverted at Cudgera Creek Road but can also consider using Tweed Valley Way between Chinderah and Yelgun.

"Motorists are advised to allow around 25 minutes additional travel time on this diversion.

"Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are attending."

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

Ambulance NSW reported the man had been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

ambulances editors picks northern rivers crash pacific hwy tweed heads hospital yelgun
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Death of emu near Brooms Head Rd prompts council action

        Premium Content Death of emu near Brooms Head Rd prompts council action

        Environment The death of a coastal emu near Brooms Head Rd last week after it was hit and killed by a car has prompted Clarence Valley Council to take action

        Funding boost for Grafton, Maclean and Casino showgrounds

        Premium Content Funding boost for Grafton, Maclean and Casino showgrounds

        Community The much-loved showgrounds in Casino, Grafton and Maclean are set for more upgrades...

        Man accused of 'extremely violent' stabbing back in court

        Premium Content Man accused of 'extremely violent' stabbing back in court

        Crime A 22-year-old accused of a stabbing during a brawl has faced court

        Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        News NSW’s top medical experts want baby killer Kathleen Folbigg freed