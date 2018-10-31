Menu
A semi trailer had collided with the guard rail of the Kynnumboon bridge. Gail Watson
Truck rollover outside Murwillumbah causes traffic delays

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Oct 2018 9:32 AM

A TRUCK carrying cane has crashed on a bridge outside of Murwillumbah, causing traffic delays as emergency services work to clear the road.

Firefighters from the NSW Fire and Rescue Murwillumbah 391 station posted on social media they had responded to the single truck accident on Kynnumboon Bridge about 4.20am today.

"391 were first on scene and found a semi trailer had collided with the guard rail of the bridge and the trailer had rolled onto its side resting over the side of the bridge spilling part of its load of cane into the river," thesocial media post said.

"Firefighters contained a leak in one of the tanks of the truck stopping it from entering the waterway.

"Fortunately the driver was not injured in the accident."

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade, NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance and NSW Roads and Maritime also attended the scene.

Drivers are urged to remain patient as traffic controllers direct vehicles while the road remains partially blocked on both sides of the bridge.

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade is remaining on scene until the truck is removed.

