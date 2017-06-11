Truck Show a massive hit

Robert Carlton and his daughter Phoebe are at the weekend of trucking parade on Prince Street.

DANIELLE Richards from the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club was sure they had angered someone when Grafton was inundated with rain on Friday night.

After having their Truck Drivers Memorial washed out twice, to wake up to rain on Saturday morning was difficult for club secretary and treasurer Mrs Richards who had worked tirelessly for months organising the 40th Grafton Truck Show at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

"It just rained all night," she said.

"It was torrential, at five o'clock this morning we didn't know what we were going to do but it cleared for most of the day, we were really, really lucky.

"The thought this morning of postponing it, I was a bit of a mess."

Mrs Richards said the club couldn't have been happier with the turn out.

"It was great that we could wake up and go right, plan A wasn't going to work, so what is plan B," she said.

"It's all turned out for the best."

Mrs Richards, whose husband is a truck driver, said it was wonderful to see the community come together for the Truck Show.

"We've been together for just over seven years and he's always driven trucks," she said.

"He's interstate, so he's away during the week and home on weekends, and it's one of the things I'm passionate about, getting the truckers name out there, that they aren't all cowboys, they have families that they are missing out on seeing during the week to make a living.

"It is something that I think they get stereotypes a lot and we just want to show off their rigs."

The Truck Show is an opportunity for the drivers to show off what they are proud of.

"Some of them are quite proud, my husband won the truck of the show... he's like there forever washing and polishing," she said.

"It's nice to see that all their hard work pays off."