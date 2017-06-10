Truck Show and parade to go ahead despite rain

IT'S been a wet night in the Clarence Valley with more than 130mm of rain falling overnight in Yamba alone.

At the Grafton Airport, the reading is a little shy of 50mm and there is more rain on the way.

Because of that, a whole host of sporting events have been cancelled, but not the Grafton Truck Show.

The parade is still set to go ahead with the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club posting on Facebook:

"The float for the life members is going ahead we have got a different trailer so everyone will be under cover! Also, its free entry into the Racecourse and Adam Eckersley Band as well! Racecourse opens at 11.30 see you there!!”

Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said while the race meeting had been abandoned, people could still come to enjoy the Truck Show.

"Truck show is still going ahead as planned with the trucks lining up in the members car park,” he said.

"There will be full betting available out here for meetings going on around the country.

"Adam Eckersley and Blake O'Connor will be playing tonight from 4.30pm in the members bar.”