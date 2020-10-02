Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Truck v car: Crash data reveals who’s at fault

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SHOCKING road toll data has revealed 90 per cent of fatal crashes involving a car and a truck happen on our regional and rural roads.

With motorists expected to hit the road this October long weekend, research from Australia's largest transport and logistics insurer NTI Ltd has found that in rural and regional areas, 88 per cent of fatal crashes involving a truck and a car, the car driver was found to be at fault.

NTI CEO Tony Clark said with interstate and international travel restricted due to COVID-19 border closures, more Aussies are hitting the road these school holidays, bound for regional Australia.

"Many people are choosing to drive to coastal and country areas, and we want to alert drivers of the need to be extra vigilant behind the wheel in remote and regional locations," Mr Clark said.

"While drivers might be inclined to relax once they're out on the open highway, these roads represent the highest risk environment with all but one of the fatal crashes in 2019 analysed by NTI occurring in 100km/h or faster speed zones.

"Quite simply, travel outside of the city occurs at these higher speeds. This means that not only are the consequences of any incident likely to be more catastrophic, but emergency services and medical care are also less accessible."

Mr Clark said there were aspects of driving on regional and remote roads that differed from metro areas.

"These roads are often long and straight with consistent scenery over long distances. Drivers need to ensure they're taking a break every two hours to avoid becoming fatigued," he said.

"It can be very dark driving when there are no streetlights, and vision can be impaired if you're driving into the sun or looking into the headlights of oncoming vehicles, so try to plan your trip around daylight hours.

"Car drivers also need to remember to give trucks plenty of space and avoid risky manoeuvres like overtaking unless it's absolutely safe to do so."

 

Cowper Podcast

     

    A trio of reporters from The Daily Examiner were honoured to share the stories of more than 30 people involved in this tragedy. The result of this seven-month project was a podcast series complimented by an exclusive series of feature stories which delved into the personal accounts of those affected by the worst road crash in the Valley's history.

    This investigation series can be found HERE or listen to the podcast below:

     

    car crashes long weekend traffic october long weekend road crash road safety warning travel data truck crashes
    Grafton Daily Examiner

    Just In

      Just In

        Top Stories

          Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

          Premium Content Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

          News It’s the double-D no driver or boater wants to cop while out and about for the October long weekend

          SOLD: What's next for the Blue Goose site?

          Premium Content SOLD: What's next for the Blue Goose site?

          Property The popular watering hole was sold in record time, but what will it now become?

          Former teammates face off in NRRRL thriller

          Premium Content Former teammates face off in NRRRL thriller

          Rugby League In a normal season Elliott Speed and Hayden Ensbey would be lining up beside each...

          Safety improvements coming to Big River Way

          Premium Content Safety improvements coming to Big River Way

          News Work to remove vegetation, improve drainage and install safety barriers will take...