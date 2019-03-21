MAJOR CLEAN UP: Truck carrying dangerous goods rolls on hwy

Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass.

A B-DOUBLE carrying "dangerous goods" that rolled off the edge of the Cunningham Hwy late last night has caused road chaos.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass. Only one lane of the highway is open, with controllers alternating traffic flow.

At some junctures traffic banks up more than three kilometres.

Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Services have urged motorists to avoid the highway and seek alternate routes.

QFES was first called to the scene about 11.45pm, with reports of a truck that had rolled off the highway.

Firies extracted the pinned truck driver through the windscreen.

A male in his 50s was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

Clean up crews were on ground this morning cleaning up 700kg of dangerous goods, including "10-20 bags" of acids, paints and food stuffs.

A QFES spokesperson said none of the chemicals or paints had entered the environment.

