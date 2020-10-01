Truck wash the latest addition to Grafton Saleyards

Local MP's Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis, Council reps Crs Richie Williamson and Debrah Novak, Stock & Station Agent Ben Clarke, Vendor Bruce Finlay and truck driver Barry McKey look on as local Stock & Station Agent, Mitch Donovan does the honours and declares the new truck wash at the Grafton Saleyards open.

THE new truck wash was officially opened at the Grafton Saleyards today, with the $330,500 facility expected to benefit industry and improve outcomes for the environment.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis were on hand to commemorate the opening, and Mr Hogan said the recently completed work would reduce truck wash wait times and ensure trucks would be cleaned efficiently before leaving the site.

“The previous single truck wash bay was demolished and replaced with two new bays, one suitable for B-doubles and the other for single-body trucks, with associated waste facilities,” Mr Hogan said.

“Other works included a new shower and toilet facility, an access road upgrade and associated fencing and lighting.”

Mr Gulaptis said truck washes played an important role in ensuring the productivity of the livestock and freight industries.

“This upgrade is a vital part of improving the saleyards for the future and helping local industry grow,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I’m delighted we have been able to help fund this project as part of our ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for the freight industry.”

Representing Clarence Valley Council, Cr Richie Williamson said freight, transport and logistics are important drivers for our economy.

“Anything that helps these businesses operate more efficiently is welcomed,” he said.

The truck wash upgrade was awarded $319,000, co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Fixing Country Truck Washes program, and Clarence Valley Council contributed a further $11,500.

MARKET REPORT

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

THERE were 282 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on September 29, 2020.

There was a slight increase in numbers this week, however quality and condition was back on last week. This did not affect the market at all, with a couple of extra processors operating on export types, to see them sell to a dearer trend. There was next to no young cattle purchased by processors with restockers being far too strong on all types of young cattle.

Sale highlights include:

A/c RK & KE Murdoch sold Angus Cross Steers 370.2c/kg averaged 437.1kg – $1,618.30p/hd

A/c DG & LM Hoschke sold an Angus Cross Cow 290.2c/kg weighed 685kg – $1,987.87

A/c DM Harrison sold a Brangus Cross Cow 285c/kg weighed 620kg – $1,767.00

A/c JS & RL Cumberland sold an Angus Cross Cow 278.2c/kg weighed 515kg – $1,432.73

A/c T & K Child sold restocker Brangus Cows 288.2c/kg averaged 443kg – $1,276.73p/hd

A/c DJ Berry & Sons sold a Charolais Bull 290c/kg weighed 830kg – $2,407.00

A/c Anthony Dickson sold an Angus Bull 290c/kg weighed 805kg – $2,334.50

A/c Benrose P/Ship sold Simmental Cross Vealer Steers 466.2c/kg averaged 287kg – $1,337.99p/hd

A/c DM Harrison sold Limousin Cross Vealer Steers 486.2c/kg averaged 252.5kg – $1,227.66p/hd

A/c Grafton High School sold Limousin Cross Vealer Steers 496.2c/kg averaged 240kg – $1,190.88p/hd

A/c JS & RL Cumberland sold Angus Cross Vealer Heifers 442.2c/kg averaged 202.5kg – $895.46p/hd

A/c DW & LF Green sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 528.2c/kg averaged 140kg – $739.48p/hd