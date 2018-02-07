Truckies set to band together

GET TOGETHER: Truckers are encouraged to take part in a reunion next weekend.

GET TOGETHER: Truckers are encouraged to take part in a reunion next weekend. Debrah Novak

TRUCK driving might be a lonely job at times, but some of the friends made on the road can be friends for life, which is why Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club is hosting a highway reunion next weekend to let truckies and their families catch up with mates.

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club publicity officer Bec Jacobs said the reunion should be a fun night.

"It's pretty much a get-together for truck drivers to come together where it's not at work and have a good night," she said.

"This will be the second time that it's been held and I've been in contact with a few people coming from Queensland and from down south as well who are keen to come up, so there'll be a few travelling from everywhere.

"Last time we held a reunion we had some people come from Western Australia, which was incredible."

Ms Jacobs said the reunion was for everyone involved in the industry.

"It's good for some of the older truckies who have retired and haven't seen some mates in a while, and there's a lot of guys working out there who know each other's trucks but might not have ever met in person," she said.

"It's a chance to put a face to the truck or the UHF number, which is good. Some people might live in Grafton for example and travel with someone who lives in Sydney.

"It's just a great opportunity for everyone to come along and catch up."

The reunion will be at the Clarence River Jockey Club on February 17. Tickets are $50 a head for a two-course meal, with tickets on sale now through the CRJC.