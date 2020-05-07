Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Truckie caught driving with 6 different drugs in his system

by SARAH MATTHEWS
7th May 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has been fined after he was allegedly caught with six different drugs in his system during a random roadside drug test.

The 43-year-old was pulled over on the Victoria Highway in Baines about 11.45am on Tuesday and tested positive for drugs.

He was then taken to a mobile police station where he returned positive results for cocaine, benzodiazepine, opiates, THC, amphetamines, and methamphetamines during a secondary drug test.

Police issued a traffic infringement notice to the man for driving with a prohibited drug in his blood.

He was also suspended from driving for a 24-hour period.

Acting Superintendent Craig Garland of the Palmerston and Road Policing Division said: "It is disappointing to see that some individuals will put their lives and the lives of other road users in danger.

"The NT Police have maintained a road policing presence during the pandemic and the community can expect this to continue on NT roads as the restrictions ease."

Originally published as Truckie caught driving with six different drugs in his system

drug driving rbt traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUT ON BAIL: Trial delayed for accused killers

        premium_icon OUT ON BAIL: Trial delayed for accused killers

        Crime THE two men were arrested over an alleged fatal assault in Ballina.

        • 7th May 2020 3:30 PM
        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        OPEN AND DIRECT: Firies earned respect from the top down

        premium_icon OPEN AND DIRECT: Firies earned respect from the top down

        News HOW an entire organisation based on volunteers got the job done in its greatest...

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings