Truckie charged over alleged pursuit enters plea

A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night, 16th February, 2019. Frank Redward

THE man allegedly behind the wheel of a B-double truck which led police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Chatsworth Island has pleaded not guilty to a number of driving offences.

Adam Christopher Lyall, 47, from Nerang in Queensland, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday via audio-visual link where his solicitor Peter Hunter entered the not guilty pleas.

Mr Lyall is facing a total of 10 driving offences, ranging from driving at night without headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt to using the truck as a weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, negligent driving and resisting arrest.

Police allege that Mr Lyall was driving a full-laden B-double on the Pacific Highway on Saturday, February 16 when members of the public called 000 to report the vehicle driving erratically heading northbound.

Police allege they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, a pursuit was initiated, which continued for another 50km north.

The matter was adjourned for another two weeks to March 11, where it will be decided whether the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will take over the matter.

Mr Hunter made an application for his client to be assessed for taking part in an alcohol and drug rehabilitation program.

Mr Lyall made no application for bail, and it was formally refused by magistrate Karen Stafford.

He will next appear in Grafton Local Court on March 11.