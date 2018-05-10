Menu
The truck, which was towing an excavator, flipped onto its roof
Truckie dead after horror crash

10th May 2018 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:12 PM

A TRUCK driver who was involved in a serious crash at Wongawallan in Queensland on May 5, has died in hospital. 

Preliminary investigations at the time indicate the truck was travelling along Tamborine-Oxenford Road around 5.30pm when it collided with two passing vehicles, pushing one of them off the road.

The truck, which was towing an excavator, then flipped onto its roof.

At the time, the 25-year-old truck driver from Fortitude Valley was transported to hospital with critical injuries. Sadly, he passed away yesterday.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. They are calling for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of a truck towing an excavator along Tamborine-Oxenford Road just prior to 5.30pm on May 5, to come forward.

