Truckie dead in horror freeway rollover

Road carnage as a truck driver was killed when his vehicle rolled over. Picture: Nathan Templeton

A truck driver has died in a horror smash after his semi-trailer flipped in Werribee South this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Princes Freeway following reports a semi-trailer had struck a rope wire barrier and rolled about 3.20am.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The Geelong-bound lanes of the freeway are currently closed between Sneydes and Duncans roads.

The Department of Transport said emergency services are on scene and are directing traffic onto the Princes Highway through Werribee.

"The closure will be in place through this morning's peak with Victoria Police conducting an investigation of the scene," a department spokesman said.

Traffic chaos is expected in #Melbourne this morning following a fatal truck rollover in Werribee South.@NathanTemp7 is there with details. pic.twitter.com/To4ESYSZRT — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 3, 2019

"We suggest drivers plan ahead and allow extra time using the diversion.

"Our signals team is monitoring conditions and will adjust traffic lights as needed to minimise congestion in the area."

While the inbound lanes are open, traffic is sluggish due to rubbernecking.

Police will investigate the cause of the collision.

There was another fatal crash overnight on Hertford Street in Sebastopol, near Ballarat.

These fatalities takes this year's lives lost on Victorian roads to 233, compared to 177 this time last year.

