Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday.
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday. Daily Telegraph
News

Truckie dies after crashing into tree

20th Apr 2020 8:57 AM

A MAN has died when his truck crashed into a tree on the state's north coast on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and found a truck had left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and crashed into a tree before catching on fire at 2pm at Skyline Road, Upper Main Arm, near Mullumbimby.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

The truck driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

crash fatality truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      The Office star dead at 64

      The Office star dead at 64
      • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

      Top Stories

        Emergency services called to South Grafton property

        premium_icon Emergency services called to South Grafton property

        News Westpac Life Saver Helicopter dispatched to a property in South Grafton Sunday afternoon

        Shocking claims about Aussie hotel quarantine

        Shocking claims about Aussie hotel quarantine

        News Hotel quarantine has become a controversial topic

        IN COURT: 64 people appearing in Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people appearing in Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Long-time petrol station owner reveals price differential secret

        premium_icon Long-time petrol station owner reveals price differential...

        News After more than 35 years selling petrol to Clarence Valley drivers Robert Cook...