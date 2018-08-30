Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DODGING DANGER: Veteran truck driver Tyrone Blinco said women putting on make-up on while driving was common.
DODGING DANGER: Veteran truck driver Tyrone Blinco said women putting on make-up on while driving was common. Michael Nolan
News

Truckie reveals dangerous mistakes drivers make on our roads

by Michael Nolan
29th Aug 2018 5:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN applying make-up in the car and drivers failing to indicate are two of Tyrone Blinco's pet hates.

In a lifetime hauling freight between Mackay and northern New South Wales, it is rare that a day has passed where he doesn't see someone do something stupid on the road.

"Women putting make-up on while they are driving along, that's a classic in the city, it's unbelievable," Mr Blinco said.

"Not indicating and pulling in front of your truck when you are leaving a space in front for braking room, that's another.

"Drivers think you're leaving a space for them to move in but you have to leave space so you don't run over the car in front."

Mr Blinco also dislikes caravanners who sit on 80km/h in a 100km/h zone.

"Then when they get to the double lanes, speeding up," he said.

"You get a few cars doing the same thing."

Not only is this rude, it creates dangerous conditions for drivers wanting to overtake.

This humble truckie's experience mirrors research from the Australian Trucking Association.

ATA safety adviser Melissa Weller said a recent ATA study found a third of drivers didn't understand what the "Don't overtake turning vehicle" sign meant.

"They thought it might annoy the driver," she said.

"But a turning truck may need to use two lanes to get around a corner.

"They are legally allowed to do that."

ATA research shows this sort of poor overtaking etiquette is costing lives.

"What we do know is rear-end crashes are still an issue and that comes down to people not understanding why you do not cut in front of a truck," Mrs Weller said.

"People are not processing that this is a massive vehicle, carrying a full load of freight and it takes a long time to stop.

"The truck driver doesn't want to hit anyone, but if he can't brake in time, it's all going to go pear-shaped."

bad drivers road safety road safety week truck crash truck driver truckie
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    premium_icon Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    Crime ONE of NSW’s most wanted men has been arrested in “chilling” circumstances after he was found hiding in a chest freezer on Tuesday morning.

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:42 AM
    CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    premium_icon CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    Cricket FRANK and polarising AGM discussion leads to full club commitment.

    Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    premium_icon Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    Health Speedway keen to be in men's health awareness campaign.

    Rain brings more water to Nymboida

    Rain brings more water to Nymboida

    Environment Rain gives some relief as Nymboida River rises

    Local Partners