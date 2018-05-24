Menu
Geoffrey Joseph Sleba (right) will be sentenced on Monday after the death of UQ Gatton campus lecturer Dr Martin Pearson
News

Truckie to face judge on Monday over vet's death

John Weekes
by
24th May 2018 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCKIE who killed a cyclist on Anzac Day 2014 will be sentenced on Monday.

In February, Geoffrey Joseph Sleba was found guilty of striking and killing veterinary anaesthetist Dr Martin Pearson.

UQ Gatton campus professor Dr Pearson, 61, was in a cycling event when Sleba hit him with a Freightliner truck on Inglewood-Millmerran Rd.

Judge Leanne Clare had intended to travel to Warwick for sentencing but would no longer be able to.

A Warwick District Court jury found Sleba, in his late 40s, guilty of dangerous driving causing death. -NewsRegional

audax queensland gt series cycling dr martin pearson fatal accident fatal crash geoffrey joseph sleba toowoomba city patrol group truck uq gatton campus warwick crash
