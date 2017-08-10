Truckie's alleged attack on stranger was 'spontaneous'

The man extradited from NSW arrives at Brisbane Watch House with his head down.

A TRUCKIE extradited this week from Grafton to Brisbane allegedly carried out a spontaneous attack on woman not known to him.

Police opposed bail for the 50 year-old truck driver, who had no criminal history.

The man was charged with deprivation of liberty, rape, common assault, kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted robbery.

Police have alleged the San Remo man kidnapped a woman at Darra on Monday in what was a "spontaneous" attack.

The court heard there was CCTV of the pair in one location.

The man kept his head down in the dock at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Magistrate John Costello noted the "horrendous nature" of the charges. The court heard the attack seemed random as the pair were not known to each other.

Police successfully opposed bail, and the man was remanded in custody to September 4.

The man was extradited from New South Wales on Wednesday. - NewsRegional