Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greensill Bros driver Marty Crane with two of their haulage trucks.
Greensill Bros driver Marty Crane with two of their haulage trucks. Caitlan Charles
News

Truckies do their bit to make Christmas travel safer

by Caitlan Charles
14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREENSILL Bros are doing their bit to help make the roads of the Clarence Valley and north coast safer this Christmas.

Following suit from a number of other trucking companies across the country, hardwood haulage company Greensill Bros will turn their lights on to help make trucks more visible with Truckies Light Up December.

With most of their hauls taking the Greensill trucks on back roads to popular camping areas, extra visibility at all times is always helpful.

In the lead up to Christmas, Greensill Bros' 42 trucks, in addition to their North Haul Joint Venture trucks from Hoffman's Haulage and Brian Smith Timer Transport, the three companies will haul from the Port of Brisbane to the Wyong on the Central Coast with their lights on.

The industry-driven initiative was originally run in the Gippsland region in response to figures that showed the number of collisions between trucks and other vehicles were on the rise.

According to the Australian trucking and Safety Services and Solutions, people often see a truck, but its presence doesn't actually register, resulting in them moving in front of the trucks travel path.

This phenomenon is known as the 'invisible truck'.

"The initiative has been well received by drivers who have already noticed an increase in traffic to our forest areas which are also popular camping areas and tourist sites,” Dennis Greensill of Greensill Bros said.

Truck driver David Grimmond added that they are hoping to reduce collisions by having their headlights on.

"Now the cars visiting our area who are unfamiliar with the roads might pick the truck up three corners away instead of meeting them on a blind corner,” he said.

Greensill Bros Cherie Brown said with this year being their first time running the safety initiative, they hope more Clarence Valley trucking companies will join in next year to help them Light Up December.

greensill bros light up december road safety truckies
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UNSUNG HEROES: Our heroes behind the scenes

    premium_icon UNSUNG HEROES: Our heroes behind the scenes

    News We all know someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes, and while we can't name everyone, here are just a few of the hard-working people in the Clarence

    • 14th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
    ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    premium_icon ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    News Staff dispute figures justifying decision to move local office.

    • 14th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    Rugby League COULD the NRL decider be taken interstate or is it an empty threat?

    • 14th Dec 2018 1:00 AM

    Local Partners