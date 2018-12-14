Truckies do their bit to make Christmas travel safer

GREENSILL Bros are doing their bit to help make the roads of the Clarence Valley and north coast safer this Christmas.

Following suit from a number of other trucking companies across the country, hardwood haulage company Greensill Bros will turn their lights on to help make trucks more visible with Truckies Light Up December.

With most of their hauls taking the Greensill trucks on back roads to popular camping areas, extra visibility at all times is always helpful.

In the lead up to Christmas, Greensill Bros' 42 trucks, in addition to their North Haul Joint Venture trucks from Hoffman's Haulage and Brian Smith Timer Transport, the three companies will haul from the Port of Brisbane to the Wyong on the Central Coast with their lights on.

The industry-driven initiative was originally run in the Gippsland region in response to figures that showed the number of collisions between trucks and other vehicles were on the rise.

According to the Australian trucking and Safety Services and Solutions, people often see a truck, but its presence doesn't actually register, resulting in them moving in front of the trucks travel path.

This phenomenon is known as the 'invisible truck'.

"The initiative has been well received by drivers who have already noticed an increase in traffic to our forest areas which are also popular camping areas and tourist sites,” Dennis Greensill of Greensill Bros said.

Truck driver David Grimmond added that they are hoping to reduce collisions by having their headlights on.

"Now the cars visiting our area who are unfamiliar with the roads might pick the truck up three corners away instead of meeting them on a blind corner,” he said.

Greensill Bros Cherie Brown said with this year being their first time running the safety initiative, they hope more Clarence Valley trucking companies will join in next year to help them Light Up December.