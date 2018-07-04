Truckies ‘forced to break the law’

TECHNOLOGY is changing the trucking industry, depriving drivers of rest and fuelling fuelling drug issues among younger drivers, a former Warwick truck driver has said after 55 years in the industry.

A recently retired truck driver said dedicated drivers were facing serious struggles due to a lack of adequate rest areas and some were even turning to drugs because they were not getting enough rest.

Social media users took a hard line against the driver's statements about drugs.

Jason Paul: "There is no excuse to take drugs."

Amber Rowland: "They take drugs because they're morons who shouldn't be behind the wheel."

Harry Honnor: "Had a dock time of 2100, sat on the dock for four-and-a-half waiting to be loaded, add paperwork and weighbridge times then start interstate drive. All after a major rest break followed by waiting time of nine hours for load instructions from employer. It's about time all the other people in the supply chain got put under the microscope and scrutinised, heavily, those that cause massive time delays."

Niell Graham: "DCs are also a major problem. They say be here at 4pm to load and nine times out of 10 the freight hasn't even been pulled. Then they don't start loading till round 5-5.30. That can take an hour, then it's 6-6.30. Get paperwork and leave, it can be 7 o'clock before you even get going."

Fiona Goodman: "This is a great article. Now all the trucks should start pulling up at local members' offices and RMS buildings and staying overnight and popping in and using their toilets and showers in the morning."

