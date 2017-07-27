Truckie's quick thinking prevents potential disaster

FIRIES have praised the quick thinking and calm reactions of a truck driver after the tires of his truck caught alight on the Gwydir Hwy near Tindal Rd this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton Captain Paul Danvers said the prime mover and dog trailer were heading east towards Grafton when the driver noticed smoke and flames around 8.30am.

ALL OUT: Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton firefighters help extinguish truck tires that caught alight on the Gwydir Hwy near Tindal Rd. Jarrard Potter

Capt Danvers said the driver didn't panic, and waited until there was an opportunity to pull into a stopping lane on the other side of the road before exiting the truck and putting the fire out with fire extinguishers and rocks.

"The truck blew two tires, and they caught alight, it was as simple as that," Capt Danvers said.

"He pulled up and with his trucking mates they got it virtually out, and we've arrived and finished it off.

"It was good he had some mates to help him, otherwise it could have been a different story. There were four or five trucks pulled up when we arrived."

Fire crews from South Grafton as well as Ramornie and Grafton RFS crews responded to the fire.

Traffic restrictions will be in place until the prime mover is disconnected from its dog trailer and removed from the scene.