Truckies share three vital tips for drivers at Easter

ONCE again, the Easter holidays are upon us.

And that means that many people are out on the roads, who might not be used to spending so much time driving, to see their families.

Truckies are the most professional drivers, so we asked our readers what other motorists should keep in mind during the holiday season.

Peter Anderson's biggest piece of advice was to be aware of what's going on around you.

"Drive only, no multi-tasking distractions, look ahead of the traffic, not what's immediately in front of you, if it is, you won't miss it," he said.

Peta Robson Smith wanted drivers to not be selfish.

"Be patient and at least try to think about the situation you're in," she said.

But all the advice wasn't just about driving, some wanted drivers to think about their equipment too.

Miles Smith said don't just hitch up that trailer that's been sitting in the driveway for the past year.

"Check the tyre pressures, ensure what needs grease has been greased," he said.

"I see several folks sat at the side of the road waiting for the rescue wagon because the trailer has failed, and they are packing so much 'stuff' they can't continue. Oh and it's a bit dangerous when a trailer fails at 110 on the freeway."