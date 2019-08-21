Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

PROUD FAMILY: The extended Khan family travelled from Queensland to celebrate with Lloyd. From left, John Khan, Landan Khan, LJ Khan, Lloyd's wife Sandra and Lisa. Local wood-turner Bill Andrews supplied the model truck to mark the occasion.

PROUD FAMILY: The extended Khan family travelled from Queensland to celebrate with Lloyd. From left, John Khan, Landan Khan, LJ Khan, Lloyd's wife Sandra and Lisa. Local wood-turner Bill Andrews supplied the model truck to mark the occasion. Tim Howard

LEGENDARY local truck driver Lloyd Khan has not made a habit of blowing his own horn, despite a lifetime of achievement inside and outside the industry.

But there are plenty of people in the Clarence Valley who want to make sure the driver, who has made an art form of carrying long loads, receives the recognition he deserves.

Last Saturday about 50 of them, plus family members, gathered at the Blue Goose Hotel, Junction Hill to show their appreciation.

Event organiser Anne Rose said Mr Khan would turn 77 later this month and some recent bouts of illness had sharpened the need to get the tribute done. The event certainly surprised Mr Khan, who turned up thinking it was going to be a quiet family lunch.

"When I arrived, I saw Bev and I thought, 'What's Bev doing here?'” he said. "Then I saw Heather and I wondered what they were both doing here.

"Then I looked over and saw a group of about 30 people standing near the bar and I knew every one of them.”

In half a century in the timber and transport industry, Mr Khan has established a reputation as the best driver for carrying long loads. Mrs Rose was his escort driver on many of his oversize load jobs.

"Lloyd was always so cool and calm,” she said.

"He never got flustered. I remember we had a load of 30m poles when one came loose.

"I didn't know what we could do about it, but Lloydie just backed the load up to a big tree, reversed a few metres and pushed the loose log back in and on we went. No problems.”

Mr Khan was an influential figure in other areas.

In his youth he was a hot guitarist with two incarnations of local rock'n'roll band the Rebels and on local speedway tracks he became a leading driver in his Mini Cooper S.

Mrs Rose said he had done it all with charm, grace and a smile on his face.

"One thing about Lloyd was he did things in his own time,” she said. "But only he would be able to get away with it. Nothing seemed to phase him.”

Despite some kidney problems that need dialysis three times a week, Mr Khan has even come out of retirement to help a mate.

"I know the reason they've held this for me today,” he said.

"They think I mightn't be around much longer.

"But I'm enjoying the work. It keeps me going and alive.”