Trucking industry forum here to look at cuts to red tape

TRUCKING ON: From left NHVR representative Tim Hansen, Herb Blanchard Haulage fleet maintenance manager Chris Blanchard, Clarence Valley Council director Troy Anderson and Boral operations manager Robert Waghorn at Tuesday's National Heavy Vehicles Register Local Government Heavy Vehicles Forum.

AN INDUSTRY forum aiming to loosen the red tape around heavy vehicle access to local government areas has come to Grafton.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council chamber in Prince St hosted the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator's Local Government Heavy Vehicle Access Forum.

About 50 representatives from the industry, state and local government spent the day listening to speakers and workshopping ideas around ways to make regulations around truck movements in council areas simpler.

The NHVR stakeholder specialist, Tim Hansen, said trucking companies were required to notify councils when heavy vehicles were planning to drive on their roads.

Mr Hansen said the NHVR wanted council to sign up to an agreement which would allow trucks to use their roads without the red tape currently restricting them.

"Anything you can do to cut costs for the transport industry,” he said.

"There are figures that show that transport costs can be up to 30% or 40% of the costs of products on the shelf.”

One of the industry representatives at the forum, Boral operations manager tippers, Robert Waghorn, has already negotiated with the council in this area.

Earlier this year he was able to convince the council of the advantage of allowing heavier trucks to use its road network.

He said councillors had been willing to overturn a staff recommendation to not allow the heavier trucks when he demonstrated the efficiencies of the vehicles Boral planned to use for on local roads.

"The trucks we used were bigger, slightly bigger and because of the more modern design, able to be load more heavily,” he said.

"The advantages were fewer truck movements between the quarry and the cement works.

"Also the more modern trucks have better suspension and do not put the same stress on road surfaces as older one.”

He said the majority of modern trucking companies have switched to more modern vehicles which are quieter and safer to operate in built up areas.

Mr Hansen said the council's director corporate and works Troy Anderson was largely responsible for bringing the forum to the Clarenc Valley.

"Troy saw that we were looking for a venue for the forum, so he invited us here,” Mr Hansen said.

"He deserves a lot of the credit for the what we've got here today.”