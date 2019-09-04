Trucking industry welcomes its newest Wall of Fame member

INDUSTRY EXPERT: Woombah resident Glen Ross Stephan was inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the annual National Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion in Alice Springs.

INDUSTRY EXPERT: Woombah resident Glen Ross Stephan was inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the annual National Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion in Alice Springs. Daniel Linnet

A WOOMBAH resident has been honoured with a prestigious achievement in the road transport industry, despite having never been behind the wheel.

Glen Ross Stephan was inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the annual National Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion in Alice Springs earlier this month.

The awards celebrate the achievements and service of the Australian road transport community.

"I'm one of the few who have never driven a truck as a means of a job,” Mr Stephan said.

"But because I've been so long in the industry, I was accepted.”

Following in his father's footsteps, Mr Stephan began his career 52 years ago as an apprentice diesel mechanic in his hometown of Brisbane, where he graduated as Dux and Apprentice of the Year with Duce Motors.

Glen Ross Stephan accepted his induction into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at Alice Springs. Contributed

Mr Stephan pioneered the implementation of premium diesel in the Australian transport industry.

Now the AHGRL Group national fleet manager, Mr Stephan ensures 2600 trucks are well-maintained and safe before they head out on the road.

"I do the servicing, repairs, maintenance, registration, insurance, fuel and tyres,” he said.

While Mr Stephan works in Sydney, his family and home are in Woombah, having moved there 12 years ago, and he tries to get back as often as possible.

"It's God's country - you're so close to the ocean and it is just pristine country,” he said.

Glen Ross Stephan was inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the annual National Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion in Alice Springs. Daniel Linnet

More than half a century in the industry, Mr Stephan has seen it undergo dramatic changes around him.

"The newest technology is probably the most important thing,” he said.

He said the safety and compliance technology, as well as smart technology aiding drivers, were huge steps in moving the industry forward.

"As far as safety goes with motorists and truck drivers, I think everybody has things to do better at but we're going on a very good path,” he said.

Now in his final year of work before going on well-deserved retirement in 2020 to spend more time enjoying his Woombah property, Mr Stephan said it had a been a wonderful journey.

"I'll always support this wonderful industry that we work in,” he said.