Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Trucks collide at CQ mine entrance

Michelle Gately
by
8th Jan 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

8AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed two men involved in the truck collision were not seriously injured.

The spokesperson said two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were taken to Springsure Multipurpose Health Centre with minor injuries.

One lane was re-opened to traffic at 7.30am.

6.50AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash near a Central Queensland mine, where reports suggest two trucks have rolled.

Initial reports suggest at least one person may be seriously injured, but those injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash was reported at the entrance to Meteor Downs South mine, near Springsure.

The road is blocked and delays are expected.

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    premium_icon Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    News WITH an increase in after-hours dining options a new life has been injected in Maclean's nightlife

    $200 trip to see doctor has Gloria seeing red

    premium_icon $200 trip to see doctor has Gloria seeing red

    Health Fee hike for community transport angers pensioner.

    Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    premium_icon Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    Crime Murder charged after stabbed victim died in hospital on Sunday night

    Grafton girls go to pitch war at national titles

    premium_icon Grafton girls go to pitch war at national titles

    Cricket McDonald gets upper hand over Riddell early in tournament

    Local Partners