Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUEL TANK BURST: Fire & Rescue Goonellabah's Hazmat unit is with other emergency services at the scene of of a B-double tank rupture on the Pacific Hwy on Thursday morning.
FUEL TANK BURST: Fire & Rescue Goonellabah's Hazmat unit is with other emergency services at the scene of of a B-double tank rupture on the Pacific Hwy on Thursday morning.
News

Truck's fuel tank bursts on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services, including three firefighting crews, are at the scene of a Hazmat incident after the fuel tank of B-double truck ruptured earlier today.

Fire & Rescue Ballina Leading Station Officer, Erin Rampling, said crews from Ballina, Goonellabah and a Rural Fire Service crew were at the scene on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico.

"Around 6.30am we were called when a B-double had a ruptured fuel tank," he said.

"This has been contained by Fire & Rescue units from Ballina who sent 211 pumper and the Goonellabah 316 Hazmat crew.

"An RFS crew is there and Ballina Council have a street sweeper on site."

Mr Rampling said that, fortunately, the fuel rupture was not serious.

"The crews have cleared the highway and clean-up in process in process," he said.

"Our crews are still out there."

A RMS spokeswoman said staff have responded to the incident and are managing traffic flow.

ballina fire & rescue hazamt pacific highway pimlico rms rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ROUND WE GO: Yamba traffic lights back on agenda

    premium_icon ROUND WE GO: Yamba traffic lights back on agenda

    Council News Furious response to councillor's motion to bring traffic lights debate back

    How fast do Clarence ambos get to critical calls?

    premium_icon How fast do Clarence ambos get to critical calls?

    News Report reveals ambulance call times throughout the Valley

    Here's why your rates are set to increase

    premium_icon Here's why your rates are set to increase

    Council News Council will begin taking more from ratepayers from next Monday

    Prisoner charged with murder of fellow inmate

    Prisoner charged with murder of fellow inmate

    Crime 44-year-old man at Mid North Coast facility to face court