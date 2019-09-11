True cost of vegan’s bunny protest

A VEGAN activist, who posted online about being attacked by farmers while raiding a rabbit farm in Spain, has been accused of killing almost 100 rabbits and baby bunnies.

The deaths came after the activist, known as "Mythical Mia", stormed the farm last Sunday night with a group of activists, and stole over a dozen rabbits, some of whom were reportedly new mothers to vulnerable baby bunnies.

Mia made international headlines last week, after sharing videos showing herself bleeding from the face, claiming she'd been shot at by the farmers whose properties she'd entered to "rescue" the rabbits on the evening of September 1.

"This is what has just happened to us, look, I'm documenting the whole thing," the activist said in a video posted to her Instagram last week.

"I'm covered in blood," she said. "This is what the farmers have done. They shot through our window and chased us down the motorway. Oh my God, I'm literally covered in blood."

After the incident, Mia said online she'd been forced to "leave thousands of mothers and babies behind".

Mia's group had entered a farm in Osona, in Catalonia, in north east Spain, to retrieve what she claimed was 16 rabbits from the farm.

Since the incident, Catalonia Police have contested details reported by Mia, including that the group's car was shot at.

A translation of a report from Spanish news website La Van Gaurdia indicated that after the stress of the incident, where the activists took pregnant and nursing rabbits from the farm, further bunnies suffered from ruptured spines, and miscarried their unborn baby bunnies.

Her video showed blood dripping down her face.

A report obtained from a local veterinarian said five of the rabbits who were pregnant died after the incident, killing their unborn offspring.

A further 90 of the baby bunnies, who had been left without their mother rabbits died following the theft.

Catalonia Police also said while the activists' car did suffer a broken window, it's unlikely the farmers shot at the car. In their comments, they disputed the number of rabbits taken by Mia, saying the activists had 14, not 16 rabbits, as Mia had claimed in posts online.

"On Sunday, September 1 at 7.30pm, a group of activists entered a farm in Gurb, Osona, and took 14 rabbits," a Catalonia police spokesperson told The Sun.

"When Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalonia Police) arrived at the site, the activists were outside.

"The 14 rabbits have not been found. There were some farmers at the scene and there was tension between the two groups.

"Mossos separated them and escorted them from the premises to avoid further conflict.

"Just before 11pm, we were informed that one of the windows of an activist's car had suffered an impact - and that a girl had injuries to her face as a result of the broken glass.

"The window was most likely struck by a forceful object, due to the nature of the impact, rather than a shot from a shotgun."

Following the incident, Mia set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for vet bills, bedding and food for the rabbits taken from the farm.

"In the end, we managed to save 16 lives and they are all now in a safe place," the page reads. "We need help raising money for the vet bills, sanctuary costs including transportation, bedding, food, etc, that are currently 650 euros ($A1050)" Mia continued, claiming the rabbits were living in "filthy conditions" and many had injuries, infections and parasites.

The page has raised $A1151 (€715) from 52 separate donors over the last seven days.

Mythical Mia's Instagram page, where she original posted the video of the incident, has now been set to private. She has over 41,000 Instagram followers.

The woman claimed her and her group were chased by farmers.