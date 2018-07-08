True Crime: Step behind the police tape

TODAY we launch True Crime Australia, your home for the most compelling crime storytelling in the country with exclusive news reports from our national network of award-winning journalists and producers, access to unparalleled archival resources and inside scoops on the most famous scenes and infamous faces of our times.

From convicts to present day, these are the stories of the crimes and criminals that have helped shape our society, told in compelling news reads and features, multi-part specials, book extracts, podcasts and pictures and exclusive behind the scenes content much of which has never been told before.

Award-winning journalist Kate Kyriacou will contribute to True Crime Australia … Picture: AAP

You can find this massive library of gripping content online at truecrimeaustralia.com.au - and get regular social media updates, plus join in the conversation, via True Crime Australia's Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Executive editor Kathy Lipari said the new site will make for fascinating reading.

"These stories are always intriguing, mysterious, senseless, chilling and at times, unfortunately, unforgettable," she said.

"Our expert crime writers will dive into the unsolved cases that have baffled investigators and left communities searching for answers for years, and by going back into the archives, read about the cases that shaped our communities from decades past."

… as will Yoni Bashan. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Ms Lipari says News Corp's investigative journalists work tirelessly, often alone and even in danger because something compels them to uncover the truth.

Award-winning journalists like Mark Morri, Janet Fyfe-Yeomans and Yoni Bashan in NSW, Andrew Rule, Keith Moor and Mark Buttler from Victoria, Nigel Hunt and Sean Fewster in Adelaide and Queensland's Thomas Chamberlin, Greg Stolz and Kate Kyriacou are recognised for their crime writing.

Mark Butler. Picture: Supplied

"This relentless commitment to devoting countless hours to interviewing, questioning, researching and crafting the story behind the crime proudly showcases the role of the masthead and investigative journalism in keeping our communities informed and our people safe," said Ms Lipari.

"True Crime Australia will take readers behind the police tape to get the facts and search for answers. "