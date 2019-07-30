Trump calls Reverend a ‘conman’

US President Donald Trump has hit back at Reverend Al Sharpton in a series of tweets. Picture: AFP

​President Trump laid into the Reverend Al Sharpton on Monday, calling him a "conman, a troublemaker" after the civil rights activist announced he would hold ​a ​news conference to talk about the president's comments about Baltimore.

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

​"I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ​​loved Trump! ​' He would ask me for favours often​," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter about the founder of the National Action Network, the New York Post reported.

"Al is a conman, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! ​"

Mr Sharpton announced on his Twitter account late Sunday that he and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, who was also a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, would "address Trump's remarks & Bi-Partisan [sic] outrage in the black community."

He responded via Twitter.

Part 1 of my #PoliticsNation closing thoughts on Donald Trump’s ridiculous tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings and the American city of Baltimore that Cummings represents. pic.twitter.com/zOMZY27vGe — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 27, 2019

"Trump says I'm a troublemaker & conman. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a conman he would want me in his cabinet," Mr Sharpton posted.

The president, in his string of tweets on Monday, continued to take aim at politician Elijah Cummings after describing his Maryland congressional district as a "rat and rodent infested mess" over the weekend.

President Trump called Congressman Elijah Cummings' [pictured] Baltimore-area, majority-black district a "rodent-infested mess" where "no human being would want to live." Picture: AFP

"Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull … Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!"

The president predicted that if the Democrats speak up in support of the "Squad" - the four minority Democratic congresswomen he feuded with last week - and Cummings, "it will be a long road to 2020."

In tweets earlier this month, Trump told the foursome - Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar - to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

All four of the women are US citizens and except for Omar, who was born in Somalia, were born in the US.

As Mr Trump continues to lash out against accusations of racism, twenty Democratic 2020 candidates will return to the Primary Debates stage on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg are among the candidates who will face off in Detroit this week.

On the first night of the debates, Ms Warren will face off against Mr Sanders, pitting two of the most progressive candidates against each other. On the second night, Ms Harris will once again share the stage with Mr Biden.

Joe Biden is the Democratic frontrunner in the 2020 primary debates. Picture: AP

When Ms Harris confronted Mr Biden about his past opposition to busing, a measure taken to desegregate schools in the '70s and one which she personally benefited from, it provided the most fiery moment in the first round of debates.

Speaking at a fundraiser last week, Mr Biden indicated that he is not going to take any criticism lying down in Detroit. "I'm not going to be as polite this time," he said.

Ms Harris is expected to promote a health care plan, released on Monday, that combines a government-backed health insurance plan with private insurance.

Kamala Harris was one of the strongest performers in the first round of primary debates of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates. Picture: AP

Mr Biden is still leading the polls with 29% favourability, Ms Warren and Mr Sanders are tied at 15% each and Ms Harris is not far behind, at 12%.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.