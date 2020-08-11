Trump evacuated after White House shooting fears

US President Donald Trump was abruptly pulled out of today's media briefing by security after reports of shots being fired near the White House.

Mr Trump had been at the podium for a little over three minutes when a Secret Service agent suddenly interrupted him mid-sentence and told him he needed to leave.

"I mean the way they're going, it looks like they're going to be topping records, hopefully soon," Mr Trump was saying, referring to the stock market.

"Sir, we're just going to have to step out," the agent said from off-camera.

"Excuse me?" Mr Trump said, turning to face him.

The agent approached him and spoke into his ear.

"Oh," the President said.

"Excuse me," he told the press corps, before turning and walking out of the room.

Trump was whisked to safety

He returned a short time later.

President Trump was just rushed from the briefing room by Secret Service.



There was an armed gunman near the White House.



They were shot by police.



Thank you to our law enforcement for keeping the President safe! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 10, 2020

"I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and effective work," Mr Trump said.

"But there was an actual shooting. Somebody's been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service. So we'll see what happens."

A reporter asked whether Mr Trump could share more details about the shooting.

"No, there are no details. We just found out, just now," he replied.

"It was outside of the White House. This area, right over here (he pointed towards the back of the briefing room). They'll have details for you in a little while.

"Somebody is taken to the hospital. It seems like the shooting was done by law enforcement, at that person, at the suspect. It was the suspect that was shot."

The President said John Roberts, a Fox News reporter, was outside at the time of the incident and "heard two shots".

REPORTER: “Are you rattled by this at all?”



TRUMP: “Do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/oFDcinLKrU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2020

He thanked the Secret Service and described them as "the best of the best" and said he felt "very safe" inside the White House.

"They just wanted me to step aside for a little while," he said.

Mr Trump appeared calm after the incident, returning to the briefing room to continue his press conference.

"Do I seem rattled?" he said when he was asked if he had been frightened.

"It's unfortunate… but the world has always been a dangerous place."

