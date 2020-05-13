Trump fumes: ‘Total disaster’

Donald Trump has fumed about how "crazy" Nancy Pelosi would run the United States if he and Mike Pence were struck down by the coronavirus.

The president said that he and the vice president "must be very careful" after it was suggested wrote that Ms Pelosi would serve the country if they became ill.

Then we must be very careful. Crazy Nancy would be a total disaster, and the USA will never be a Communist Country! https://t.co/r0tP5dxZ9h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

During a 24-hour Twitter rampage, Mr Trump responded to a reporter's tweet which said: "Pelosi would be third in line to serve as president if Trump, Pence become incapacitated by COVID-19."

The president replied: "Then we must be very careful. Crazy Nancy would be a total disaster, and the USA will never be a Communist Country!"

On Tuesday morning, Mr Trump also retweeted a drawing of a Democratic lynch mob, which appeared to be led by Pelosi, for his 79.7 million followers to see.

The graphic was captioned "Democrats continue torching America."

While on his social media rant, the president also said that Chinese Americans are "very angry" about the coronavirus "cover-up," a day after he clashed with an Asian American reporter.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Trump tweeted: "Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World.

"Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don't blame them!"

During a press conference on Monday, Mr Trump walked out of his a coronavirus briefing following a testy exchange with two female reporters - including telling an Asian American journalist to "ask China."

The briefing ended after some verbal sparring with CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang and CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

