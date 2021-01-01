Trump: ‘It’s so easy if you know what you’re doing’

Donald Trump used a New Year’s Eve message to praise Americans for their “resolve” to fight against the “China virus”.

Donald Trump used a New Year's Eve message to praise Americans for their "incredible grit, strength, tenacity and resolve" to fight against the "China virus".

The US President also took credit for coronavirus vaccines being rolled out across the country under his Operation Wardspeed in just under nine months.

"To defeat the China virus we launched the largest mobilisation since World War Two," he said.

"Over and over again we were told it would be impossible to develop a vaccine by the end of the year.

"All of the experts said 'absolutely unthinkable, Trump is exaggerating, it can't happen' and we did it long before the end of the year."

He said people would talk about it in years from now, how they achieved a "medical miracle".

Of his administration, he said "we have to be remembered."

"By early next year, the vaccine will be available to every American," Trump said.

"And shortly thereafter, it will be delivered worldwide," Mr Trump said in a video shot in the White House, which was uploaded to Twitter.

"This is one of the most extraordinary scientific, industrial and medical feats in history. Everybody has it as that, that's what they're marking it down as," he said.

"We can never let people forget where it came from and how it came. We're very proud to be honoured. … We have to be remembered for what's been done."

Trump also claimed on the video that world leaders are calling about the vaccines to "thank me."

"We're sending the vaccine all over the world, the world will benefit, we'll benefit," he said.

But he does not reveal who has phoned him so far.

He also said ignored experts who "demanded open borders", and they shut down travel from China and Europe to protect Americans.

Trump went on to say the American economy is growing and "nobody can beat us".

"It's so easy when you know what you're doing," he added.

Trump's comments come as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a record daily rise of 3,764 COVID-19 deaths, taking its total to 341,199.

The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,976.

The World Health Organisation has also listed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, allowing countries to expedite their own approvals to import the vaccine.

Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said: "This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"But I want to emphasise the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere."

President-elect Joe Biden this week promised a more robust, national distribution plan after he becomes President on January 20.

"As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute the vaccine is not going … as it could go," the incoming chief executive said of the vaccine distribution effort being led by the outgoing one, Donald Trump, who has mostly left the last stages of getting the drugs into arms in the hands of state and local officials," he said.

Trump wound up his vacation at his Florida resort on Thursday, isolated, angry and with his power slipping away.

Two months after losing the US presidential election to Biden, the 74-year-old Trump is still refusing to admit his defeat.

He spent the past eight days at his Mar-a-Lago resort playing golf, firing off angry tweets and making little pretence to still be governing the country.

Trump expanded his tweeted insults beyond his usual targets, the "fake news" media and the Democrats.

