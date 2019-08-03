Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump mocked news of an attempted burglary of an opponent
Donald Trump mocked news of an attempted burglary of an opponent
Politics

Trump mocks US Democrat's home burglary

3rd Aug 2019 4:12 PM

US President Donald Trump has tweeted about a reported burglary at the Baltimore home of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Trump has denigrated Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"

Police said they received a report of a burglary on Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken.

The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Cummings' home.

Cummings' House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings.

Andy Eichar, Cummings' press secretary, said Cummings was unavailable for comment.

More Stories

attempted burglary donald trump editors picks mockery

Top Stories

    FUTURE CV: A vision for the Clarence Valley

    premium_icon FUTURE CV: A vision for the Clarence Valley

    Opinion 'The great challenge, I think, for the Grafton-and-beyond community, is to to project the authority of local spending power to the rest of the nation'

    U18s League: Rebels v Comets

    premium_icon U18s League: Rebels v Comets

    Photos The South Grafton Rebels hosted the Coffs Harbour Comets U18s game on Saturday...

    OUR SAY: The truth about 'dole bludgers'

    premium_icon OUR SAY: The truth about 'dole bludgers'

    Opinion Is docking welfare payments for missed job interviews fair?

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Voting is still open for your favourite salon