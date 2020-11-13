Trump official caught out in awkward clip

The White House press secretary has denied claims of "double standards" after old videos resurfaced of her bashing Democrats who questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton there were some calls from Democrats to recount the votes in particular states.

At the time, Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly lashed out at these claims, saying the Democrats were trying to "de-legitimise" Mr Trump's victory.

She even praised former-President Barack Obama for urging Ms Clinton to concede the election and allow for a peaceful transition of power.

Speaking to Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum today, Kayleigh McEnany denied claims she was being a hypocrite by now backing Mr Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

"Hillary Clinton didn't provide hundreds of pages of affidavits of people saying that they were bullied, called the C-word. Republican poll observers (were) racially harassed, pushed in some cases out of sight," Ms McEnany said.

"This has been going on a long time in Detroit and Philadelphia. It's taken a president like President Trump to say 'Forgotten men and women, forgotten no longer. I'm going to stand up for these poll observers who did not deserve to be treated in that manner and who deserve their legal right to observe the vote count'."

Kayleigh says she’s not being a hypocrite because Hillary Clinton didn’t have hundreds of pages of affidavits claiming a woman called another woman the c word pic.twitter.com/OXdC6uO71g — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 13, 2020

The video clips from 2016 showing multiple Republicans blasting Democrats as "sore losers" and "cry babies" for bringing the vote count into question.

In one clip, Ms McEnany lashes out at people who were claiming "potential hacks" to the voting system and calling for a recount.

"You have people out there calling for recounts that unsubstantiated, based on no evidence," she said.

"There are people trying to de-legitimise the President-elect of the United States."

In December 2016, McEnany said it was "inexcusable" to "question the legitimacy of the election" after Obama said there was no widespread fraud, and it was a legitimate election.



"This was a legitimate election and no should question" it said McEnany.https://t.co/zCEvpxKPxf pic.twitter.com/AzhcPGJmYK — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 12, 2020

In another video clip, also speaking to CNN, Ms McEnany said it was "inexcusable" to question the legitimacy of the election when "President Obama, when Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson have come out and said no vote was tampered with".

"This was a legitimate election. If you have problem with the Electoral Colleges, which has existed for all of time, you can take that up on a separate day and in a separate place," she said.

"This is a legitimate election and no one should question the fact that Donald Trump is the President-elect because he is there fairly."

Ms McEnany has been one of Mr Trump's major supporters in backing up his voter fraud claims.

On Tuesday Fox News cut away from a briefing being held by Ms McEnany after she made unsubstantiated claims relating to illegal voting.

Ms McEnany said Republicans want "every legal vote to be counted, and every illegal vote to be discarded" - which is when Fox News stopped their broadcast of the briefing.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa - I just think we have to be very clear. She's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this," host Neil Cavuto said.

Cavuto said Ms McEnany's charge - that Mr Biden and the Democrats "is effectively rigging and cheating" - was an "explosive" one to make without "something to back that up".

"If she does bring proof of that, of course we'll take you back. So far she has started saying, right at the outset - 'welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting'. Not so fast," he added.

Originally published as Trump official caught out in awkward clip